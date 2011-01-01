Signed in as:
For centuries a person's intelligence or academic
abilities were measured with a standardised IQ test.
But current scenario, challenges the notion that
intelligence is a single yardstick on which to
measure a person's abilities and chances of future
success. Over the last few decades, other
researchers and psychologists have followed suit
and also identified alternative ways to measure
intelligence that doesn't only focus on academic
abilities.
Revotive Sports is coming with
Four important quotients:
Physical Quotient, Intelligent Quotient
Emotional Quotient, Spiritual Quotient.
To provide comprehensive and holistic service to children from their society that promote social,emotional, physical and educational developments. We strive to ensure that help them reach their highest potential with the ease of learning from their space!
To create an environment where children are supported and empowered to reach their full potential and driving positive change in their lives.
404 Gajanan arcade, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Vastral, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
